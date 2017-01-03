John Berger Reads Ghassan Kanafani’s Letter from Gaza (2008)Jan 3 2017 / 8:35 pm
In an address to the inaugural Palestine Festival of Literature (2008) John Berger gives a moving reading of famed Palestinian writer, Ghassan Kanafani’s “Letter from Gaza”. Kanafani was assassinated by the Israeli Mossad in 1972.
Film: Perry Ogden
Photographs: Stefano Massimo & Rula Halawani
Title Cards: Yves Berger
