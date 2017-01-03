John Berger Reads Ghassan Kanafani’s Letter from Gaza (2008)

Jan 3 2017 / 8:35 pm
Ghassan Kanafani. (Photo: File)
Ghassan Kanafani. (Photo: File)

In an address to the inaugural Palestine Festival of Literature (2008) John Berger gives a moving reading of famed Palestinian writer, Ghassan Kanafani’s “Letter from Gaza”. Kanafani was assassinated by the Israeli Mossad in 1972.

Film: Perry Ogden
Photographs: Stefano Massimo & Rula Halawani
Title Cards: Yves Berger

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jan 3 2017 . Filed under Features, The Free Zone, Videos . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors