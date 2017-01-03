John Berger Reads Ghassan Kanafani’s Letter from Gaza (2008)

Ghassan Kanafani. (Photo: File)

In an address to the inaugural Palestine Festival of Literature (2008) John Berger gives a moving reading of famed Palestinian writer, Ghassan Kanafani’s “Letter from Gaza”. Kanafani was assassinated by the Israeli Mossad in 1972.

Film: Perry Ogden

Photographs: Stefano Massimo & Rula Halawani

Title Cards: Yves Berger