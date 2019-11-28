Jordan Demands Israel to Hand over Body of Sami Abu Diak (VIDEO)

The Jordanian authorities have asked Israel to release the body of Palestinian prisoner Sami Abu Diak, 37, who died in prison on Tuesday after three years of battling cancer and alleged medical negligence, Quds Press reported on Wednesday.

The Jordanian Embassy in Tel Aviv apparently filed an application for the Israeli authorities to hand over Abu Dayyak’s body to his family in Jordan for burial. Israeli radio reports also said that the embassy asked for more details about the circumstances of Abu Dayyak’s death.

The story of a Palestinian man sentenced to life imprisonment and a wish killed by "#Israel" ..

"Sami Abu Diak" died and didn't fulfill his wish, without a final look or a farewell kiss from his mom.. 💔🇵🇸😢 pic.twitter.com/WYFuFjKiaB — Rawan Nassar 🇵🇸✌ (@RawanNassar13) November 26, 2019

Abu Dayyak died after suffering from intestinal cancer for three years. He was arrested by Israel in 2002 and sentenced to three life terms plus 30 years. Several operations in prison resulted in kidney and lung failure, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Commission explained.

According to human rights groups, there are around 5,700 Palestinians prisoners being held by Israel, including 230 children, 48 women, 500 under administrative detention with neither charge nor trial, and 700 suffering from serious illnesses.

Five Palestinian prisoners have died while in Israeli detention this year due to torture or medical neglect: Fares Baroud, Omar Younes, Sami Abu Diak, Bassam al-Sayeh and Nassar Taqatqa.#palestineday#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/7GQ6tPf679 — Amna Salah (@AmnaSalah_) November 27, 2019

Since the start of this year, five prisoners have died behind bars in Israel. Abu Dayyak’s death raised the total number of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli jails since 1967 to 222.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)