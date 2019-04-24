Jordan: No to Alternative Home for Palestinian Refugees

April 24, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
A Palestinian refugee camp in Jordan. (Photo: File)

Despite good relations with the US, Jordan has a different view regarding the issue of Palestine and its refugees, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi said yesterday.

According to Assabeel, Al-Safadi said during a meeting with the Palestine Committee in the Jordanian parliament:

“Jerusalem is above politics. Its holy sites are a red line.”

He stressed that Jordan is continuing its efforts to lift the oppression practiced against the Palestinians, noting that the Jordanian leadership maintains continuous contact with the Palestinians and with the international community in order to protect Jerusalem.

Regarding the US peace plan which has been dubbed the “deal of the century”, he said:

“We do not know what it is. They say they are preparing a plan to be proposed in the appropriate time, but we know and all the world knows our position.”

For his part, Jordanian King Abdullah II reiterated his country’s stance regarding the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem, stressing that there would be no solution for Palestinian without the two-state proposal.

He said his latest tour in the Arab and EU countries concentrated on reinforcing his country’s stance and its efforts to achieve a just and continuous peace.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.