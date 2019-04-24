Jordan: No to Alternative Home for Palestinian Refugees

Despite good relations with the US, Jordan has a different view regarding the issue of Palestine and its refugees, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi said yesterday.

According to Assabeel, Al-Safadi said during a meeting with the Palestine Committee in the Jordanian parliament:

“Jerusalem is above politics. Its holy sites are a red line.”

…….. and threatened by the so called Deal of the Century. Jordan is under increasing pressure on King Abdullah from other neighboring countries to change his position in rejecting the Deal of the Century. — Dr. Jehad Yasin. PhD in Economics, USA (@tobyjy) April 21, 2019

He stressed that Jordan is continuing its efforts to lift the oppression practiced against the Palestinians, noting that the Jordanian leadership maintains continuous contact with the Palestinians and with the international community in order to protect Jerusalem.

Regarding the US peace plan which has been dubbed the “deal of the century”, he said:

“We do not know what it is. They say they are preparing a plan to be proposed in the appropriate time, but we know and all the world knows our position.”

King Abdullah II of Jordan tells Senate Foreign Relations Committee in closed meeting he is frustrated by the Administration's "Deal of the Century" https://t.co/bh0fQn3uwS — Said Arikat (@SMArikat) April 15, 2019

For his part, Jordanian King Abdullah II reiterated his country’s stance regarding the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem, stressing that there would be no solution for Palestinian without the two-state proposal.

He said his latest tour in the Arab and EU countries concentrated on reinforcing his country’s stance and its efforts to achieve a just and continuous peace.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)