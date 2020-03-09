Jordan, Palestine Consider Closing Borders, as Coronavirus Cases Rise to 25

March 9, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
The number of Palestinian coronavirus cases has risen to 25. (Photo: via Twitter)

Jordan and Palestine are considering closing their common borders as part of their efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced today.

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said that the two governments are in constant contact to coordinate their steps in fighting coronavirus and that they might close the border crossing between their countries.

Shtayyeh explained that he is giving enough time for people outside to return home and those who are here and want to leave to have time to do so before the crossings are closed.

Today, the Palestinian government confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in Palestine, four of them in Bethlehem and one, for the first time, in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm.

This brings the total in Palestine to 25, with Bethlehem having 24 of the cases.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.