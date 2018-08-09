Jordan: Palestinian Refugees at Risk with UN Agency in Crisis

UNRWA has been the main provider of aid for Palestine refugees. (Photo via Social Media)

Jordan warned on Wednesday that a severe financial shortfall was facing a United Nations agency that helps Palestinian refugees could have a “catastrophic” impact on the lives of millions of refugees in the region, Reuters reports.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said after meeting visiting UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Pierre Krähenbühl the budget crisis facing the agency could deprive refugees of core education, healthcare and food security service that would only “deepen their humanitarian plight”.

Safadi was quoted as saying in a foreign ministry statement:

“UNRWA faces a dangerous financial deficit that threatens catastrophic consequences on refugees if it is not covered before its financial allocations run out.”

 

UNRWA has faced a cash crisis since the United States, long its biggest donor, slashed funding to the agency, providing just $60 million of a promised $365 million this year.

US President Donald Trump withheld the aid after questioning its value and saying Washington would only provide more assistance if the Palestinians agreed to renew peace talks with Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

