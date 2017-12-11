Jordan Parliament’s Legal Committee to Revisit Agreements with Israel

The Jordanian House of Representatives approved on Sunday a proposal empowering the legal committee of the House to revisit the agreements signed between the kingdom and Israel, including the Wadi Araba Treaty.

During an extraordinary session on the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel, which was attended by Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki, speaker of the Jordanian parliament Atef Tarawneh denounced the US’ decision saying it violates international conventions and treaties.

Head of the foreign affairs committee at the House, Raed Khaza’aleh, said there ought to be a unified Arab effort to push towards achieving the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on Jerusalem.

More #Jerusalem fall out – #Jordan parliament votes unanimously to revisit the 1994 Wadi Araba peace treaty with #Israel – once a red line to criticize https://t.co/KxdUM3MKiB via @AlghadNews — Sarah Leah Whitson (@sarahleah1) December 10, 2017

Jordan was the second Arab country, after Egypt, to sign a peace accord with Israel. The Wadi Araba Treaty was signed with Israel in 1994.

It settled relations between the two countries, adjusted land and water disputes, and provided for broad cooperation in tourism and trade.

Relations were troubled between the two countries since July 23 when a guard at the Israeli embassy in Amman shot dead two Jordanian nationals after he was allegedly stabbed by one of them.

Protests from yesterday in Amman, Jordan to get rid of the israeli embassy in Amman. pic.twitter.com/HUHBpfWrbJ — عمر (@OmarsPOV) December 9, 2017

Last Friday, hundreds of Jordanians demonstrated in front of the US embassy in Amman, demanding its closure and the expulsion of the US charge d’affaires from Jordan in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel and relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)