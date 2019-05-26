Jordan Slams Israeli Violations, as Palestinian Women Guard Al-Aqsa Mosque

May 26, 2019
Muslim volunteer women wearing yellow vest guard during the holy month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via MEMO)

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the ongoing Israeli violations against al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, including extremists’ raids on the mosque and imposing restrictions on worshippers and Islamic Waqf personnel, according to Jordan news agency, Petra.

The ministry’s Spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said Israel, as an occupying authority, must uphold its obligations in accordance with international law, and respect the historic and legal status of the holy sites and the feelings of Muslims, especially during the last 10 days of the Holy month of Ramadan, Petra news agency reported.

He called on Israeli authorities to immediately halt all provocations in al-Aqsa Mosque and held Israel fully responsible for the safety of the holy mosque and worshippers.

Meanwhile, Palestinian women volunteer to safeguard Al-Aqsa compound during the holy fasting month of Ramadan: they are assigned for regulating ranks in women’s sections, to open corridors for transitions and to ensure safety.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

