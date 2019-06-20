Jordan’s King Abdullah: ‘Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Inflames Global Extremism’

King Abdullah II addressing the International Conference on Cohesive Societies. (Photo: via Social Media)

The “Palestinian-Israeli conflict” inflames radicalization and extremism across the globe, Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Wednesday.

Delivering a keynote speech at the International Conference on Cohesive Societies, King Abdullah urged religious cohesion across the world, putting emphasis on solving the Palestinian cause as a way to tackle extremism worldwide.

“The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has fuelled global discord and radicalism,” King Abdullah said, as he again urged for a two-state solution

“We all need lasting peace, meeting the needs of both sides: a viable, independent, sovereign Palestinian state, on the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, but living side by side with Israel, in peace and security.”

He added that Jerusalem, a city that is undergoing an illegal annexation project by Israel, must be a unifying factor for all three Abrahamic religions.

King Abdullah urged:

“We must safeguard Jerusalem, a holy city to billions of people around the world. As Hashemite Custodian of Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites, I am bound by a special duty. But for all of us, Jerusalem should be, and must be, a unifying city of peace.”

Jordan is one of two Arab League countries that have official ties with Israel. The kingdom has come under fire recently for planning to take part in a US-led conference on the future of a Palestinian state.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

