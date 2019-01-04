Journalist, Paramedic Injured as Jewish Settlers Raid Joseph’s Tomb

January 4, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Paramedic Yassin Imran was injured with two rubber-coated bullets in the face. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian journalist and a paramedic were injured by Israeli forces’ fire as they escorted Jewish settlers raiding Joseph’s Tomb in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, on predawn Thursday.

Spokesperson of the Palestinian Red Crescent, Ahmad Jibril, said that a Palestine TV reporter, identified as Bakr Abed al-Haq, was injured with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the leg, while paramedic Yassin Imran was injured in the face during clashes that erupted between Israeli forces and locals near Joseph’s Tomb.

Abed al-Haq and Imran were both transferred to the Rafidiya Governmental Hospital for treatment.

Palestinian Red Crescent teams also treated an injured Palestinian on the spot, reporting his injury as light.

Journalist Abed al-Haq posted on his Facebook page that Israeli forces opened fire at him and his cameraman, Sameh Druzeh, both working for Palestine TV, along with a nearby paramedic, while standing away from clashes and wearing their press vests.

He added that Israeli forces fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel bullet, pointing out that paramedic Yassin Imran was injured with two rubber-coated steel bullets in the face.

Dozens of locals also suffered tear-gas inhalation.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli soldiers escorted hundreds of Israeli settlers raiding Joseph’s Tomb to perform religious rituals.

Israeli forces went up rooftops of Palestinian homes in the area.

Joseph’s Tomb is revered by Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Samaritans alike. The Israeli military allows Jews to visit as part of organized pilgrimages, despite the site being located in Area A where the PA has full control, and prohibits Muslims from worshiping at the site.

Ultra-orthodox and nationalist Jews regularly try to visit the shrine without approval, as many Jews believe the tomb to be the final resting place of the biblical figure in the Old Testament.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

