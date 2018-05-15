Justifying Gaza Massacre, Israel Minister Calls Palestinians ‘Nazis’

An Israeli government minister has justified the killings in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces by calling Palestinians “Nazis”.

top #Israeli politician Gilad #Erdan said that #Jewish #military has enough bullets for everyone in #Gaza strip Erdan referred to the protesters killed in Gaza strip as #Nazis saying that there were no demonstrations but #Nazi anger https://t.co/eHyZEF0Fp2 — Nieczuja 🇨🇦 (@clan_Nieczuja) May 15, 2018

Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs, Gilad Erdan, reacted to the rising death toll in Gaza by saying that the number of deaths “did not indicate anything” because Palestinian protestors were “terrorists” following the orders of a “Nazi” like organization.

#GazaMassacre Israel Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan: [the number of Palestinians killed at Monday’s protest] "doesn't indicate anything just as the number of Nazis who died in the world war doesn't make Nazism something you can explain or understand” https://t.co/dBV0mIbdIR — Reclaim Politics (@reclaimpolitica) May 14, 2018

Erdan referred to Palestinians as “Nazis” during his Twitter outburst defending Israel’s brutal killing of Palestinians. At the time of writing, 61 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 3,000 have been injured. Erdan, however, was unmoved. Defending the Israeli massacre, the Likud minister said:

“Despite the number of dead, we need to remember and remind: We’re not speaking about demonstrations. We’re talking about terrorists of a terrorist organization who endanger Israeli residents. All responsibility for the bloodshed lies with the leaders of Hamas, who, with Nazi anger, endlessly shed blood to erase from people’s memories their own failures in the management of the Gaza Strip. Here it is, the truth”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)