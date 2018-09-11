Khan al-Ahmar: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK Issue Joint Statement

The UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain issued a joint statement on Monday opposing the proposed demolition of Khan al-Ahmar.

A Bedouin village situated east of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, Khan Al-Ahmar has faced a protracted ordeal to save the homes of its 180 inhabitants after it was alleged to be built illegally on Israeli state land.

The five countries said in a joint published statement:

“France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom have repeatedly expressed their concern about the village of Khan al-Ahmar, which is located in a sensitive location in Area C, of strategic importance for preserving the contiguity of a future Palestinian state.”

According to the document, the consequences of the destruction and displacement of the residents will be very serious and will hinder the prospects of the two-state solution.

They added:

“We, therefore, join High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini in reiterating our call to the Israeli government not to go ahead with its plan to demolish the village – including its school – and displace its residents.”

Last week, Israel’s High Court of Justice rejected pleas to save the village and rescinded the temporary injunctions that had barred Israeli authorities from proceeding with the evictions, meaning the village could be demolished within seven days.

Israel’s Defence Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, commented on the decision saying:

“No one is above the law. No one will prevent us from exercising our sovereignty and our responsibility as a state.”

Khan Al-Ahmar is home to Al-Jahhalin Bedouins, refugees from the Negev desert who have lived in the area since their displacement by the Israeli army in 1967. Israel has refused to recognize Al-Jahhalin Bedouin communities or grant them building permits, a strategy often used by Israel to term any Bedouin home illegal.

