King of Jordan Speaks out against US Embassy Move to Jerusalem

Dec 1 2017 / 5:56 pm
King Abdullah II. (Photo: MEMO)

Jordanian King Abdullah II has warned the United States against moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“Moving the embassy at this stage will have repercussions in the Palestinian, Arab and Islamic arenas and threatens the two-state solution,” King Abdullah said during meetings in with US Congressmen.

“There is no alternative to a two-state solution, which guarantees justice, freedom and stability,” he stressed, adding the US should not take measures that could undermine the administration’s “commendable effort” to resume the peace process.

This comes after US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is “actively considering” moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Pence expressed his country’s commitment to Israel and said that the negative attitude Israel received at the UN has significantly ended thanks to US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Israeli Minister of Communications, Yisrael Katz is reported to have discussed the embassy issue on Wednesday during his visit to New York with US envoy to the peace process, Jason Greenblatt.

During his election campaign, Trump promised to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, but he postponed the move due to strong Palestinian and Arab opposition.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Posted by on Dec 1 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.



Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story
separator
Being Palestinian
I Remember My Name
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors