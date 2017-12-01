King of Jordan Speaks out against US Embassy Move to Jerusalem

King Abdullah II. (Photo: MEMO)

Jordanian King Abdullah II has warned the United States against moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“Moving the embassy at this stage will have repercussions in the Palestinian, Arab and Islamic arenas and threatens the two-state solution,” King Abdullah said during meetings in with US Congressmen.

Meeting with officials in Washington, DC, King Abdullah II of Jordan warned against move of US embassy to #Jerusalem, saying such a step must "come within a comprehensive solution" that leads to independent state of #Palestine w/ East Jerusalem as capital. https://t.co/IwJVuo8Lpn pic.twitter.com/VdAxFfqJUZ — OneVoice Movement (@OneVoice) November 30, 2017

“There is no alternative to a two-state solution, which guarantees justice, freedom and stability,” he stressed, adding the US should not take measures that could undermine the administration’s “commendable effort” to resume the peace process.

This comes after US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is “actively considering” moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Pence expressed his country’s commitment to Israel and said that the negative attitude Israel received at the UN has significantly ended thanks to US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Nikki Haley gets behind calls for US to move embassy to Jerusalem https://t.co/6eT26dy79O pic.twitter.com/YPqgcROZ7G — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 18, 2017

Israeli Minister of Communications, Yisrael Katz is reported to have discussed the embassy issue on Wednesday during his visit to New York with US envoy to the peace process, Jason Greenblatt.

During his election campaign, Trump promised to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, but he postponed the move due to strong Palestinian and Arab opposition.

