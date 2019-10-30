Kushner Backs Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government (VIDEO)

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s adviser and son in law, has told Israeli television that he hopes to see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chair Benny Gantz form a new coalition government, reported Axios.

Kushner met separately and privately with the two men on Monday, and he later told Channel 13 News that “they [Gantz and Netanyahu] are the experts on how to put this together and hopefully they will be able to find a way to do that”.

Kushner and Gantz meet for the first time at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem https://t.co/f7MFV3xrm1 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) October 29, 2019

“You have a different sentiment in the region of countries that want to do a lot of business with Israel economically,” Kushner added, “so it will be great for Israel to figure out how to form a government so we can start working on all the big priorities and opportunities that exist.”

“There is a lot of desire to do military partnerships with Israel, but you need to have a government in order to seize some of those opportunities that I believe exist today.”

By “opportunities”, Axios reported, Kushner clarified that “he was referring to the long-awaited Trump administration Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and the possibility of a breakthrough in relations between Israel and Arab countries like Saudi Arabia”.

The meeting between Gantz and Kushner was the first of its kind, and the White House adviser described the Blue and White leader as having done a “great job” as head of the military.

Kushner suggested that Trump could still release the “peace plan” ahead of the 2020 elections.

