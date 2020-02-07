Kushner Blames Palestinian President for Uptick in Violence

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and chief architect of the plan, said on Thursday that Palestinian President Abbas “does have a responsibility” for the uptick in violence.

“He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan,” Kushner told reporters after briefing United Nations Security Council members on the plan behind closed doors in New York.

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the President, says the White House's Middle East plan is "a great deal" and if Palestinians reject it, “they’re going to screw up another opportunity, like they’ve screwed up every other opportunity that they’ve ever had in their existence.” pic.twitter.com/ABAI3gKjig — CNN (@CNN) January 28, 2020

On Friday, Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat wrote on Twitter that Kushner’s plan had “enabled Israel to move ahead with further annexation/colonization”.

“But he blames President Abbas because according to those like him, our mere existence and rights … are the problem,” Erekat added.

Five Palestinians were killed in the last two days, amid heightened tensions over US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, which heavily favors Israel.

Me: Jared Kushner, for his Palestine plan, read "25 books? Yeah right? What kind of books? Colouring books? Comic books?" Also me: "Anti-Palestinian racism is one of the last acceptable forms of racism in" Washington DC. I was on @MSNBC w/ @alivelshi on Sunday – do watch/share: pic.twitter.com/Bcbu3x5IsD — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 3, 2020

According to the plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas immediately rejected the plan and called for street demonstrations.

(Palestine Chronicle, AJE, Social Media)