Kushner Blames Palestinian President for Uptick in Violence

February 7, 2020 Blog, News, Videos
Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. (Photo: File)

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and chief architect of the plan, said on Thursday that Palestinian President Abbas “does have a responsibility” for the uptick in violence.

“He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan,” Kushner told reporters after briefing United Nations Security Council members on the plan behind closed doors in New York.

On Friday, Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat wrote on Twitter that Kushner’s plan had “enabled Israel to move ahead with further annexation/colonization”.

“But he blames President Abbas because according to those like him, our mere existence and rights … are the problem,” Erekat added.

Five Palestinians were killed in the last two days, amid heightened tensions over US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, which heavily favors Israel.

According to the plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas immediately rejected the plan and called for street demonstrations.

(Palestine Chronicle, AJE, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.