Kushner: Palestinians not Capable of Governing Themselves (VIDEO)

June 3, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump blessed in Jerusalem by Israeli Rabbi who compared Black People to monkeys. (Photo: via Twitter)

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner has said that the Palestinians deserve “self-determination,” but stopped short of backing Palestinian statehood, expressing uncertainty over their ability to govern themselves.

Kushner, who is President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law, made the comments in a television interview with the Axios on HBO programs, broadcast on Sunday.

Asked whether he believed the Palestinians were capable of governing themselves without Israeli interference, Kushner said:

“That’s one that we’ll have to see. The hope is that they, over time, will become capable of governing”.

The Palestinians, he said, “need to have a fair judicial system … freedom of the press, freedom of expression, tolerance for all religions” before the Palestinian areas can become “investable”.

One of the architects of the United States‘s yet-to-be-released Middle East peace plan, Kushner said it would be a “high bar” when asked if the Palestinians could expect freedom from Israeli military and government interference.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.