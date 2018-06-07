Kushner Reproached Kuwait over Pro-Palestinian Proposal at UNSC

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner has had “a very brief and stormy meeting” with Kuwait Ambassador to the United States, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Sabah, during which he conveyed the US administration’s annoyance with Kuwait’s position at the United Nations Security Council on the crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories”, Al-Rai newspaper reported informed US sources as saying.

The newspaper reported yesterday that Kushner reproached Sheikh Salem saying:

“The Kuwaiti behavior at the UN Security Council has embarrassed him personally in front of US administration officials as well as allied US countries which support our efforts to resolve the crisis.”

Kushner sitting next to #Kuwait Ambassador in this picture, after diplomatic showdown at #UN & after a report saying the 2 clashed during a meeting at the Kuwait embassy this week https://t.co/6v4xYGgSLf — Joe Macaron (@macaronjoe) June 7, 2018

According to the source, Kushner revealed during his meeting with the Kuwaiti ambassador that “he was working with Saudi Arabia and Egypt on a joint Arab-American statement on the situation in Gaza”, adding that he did not know that Kuwait holds a different opinion to the Arab consensus, although it claims to represent the Arab bloc at the UN Security Council.

Last week Kuwait submitted a draft resolution at the UNSC demanding an international mission be set up to protect Palestinian civilians. The US used its power of veto to quash the plan.

