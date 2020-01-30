Kushner Reveals He Read ’25 Books on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict’

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s Senior Adviser and son-in-law, said on Wednesday that he has read 25 books about the so-called Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I’ve been studying this now for three years,” Kushner told Sky News Arabia. “I’ve read 25 books on it, I’ve spoken to every leader in the region, I’ve spoken to everyone who’s been involved in this.”

Kushner, a 36-year-old former real estate developer, is said to be the main architect of the so-called Deal of the Century, which was finally revealed by Trump on January 28, during a press conference in Washington, as right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood by his side.

According to the plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

