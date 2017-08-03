Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$11,260 Raised
56% Funded

Kushner: There May Be No Solution To the Palestine-Israel Conflict

Aug 3 2017 / 4:52 pm
Donald Trumps son-in-law, Jared Kushner. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, has expressed doubt as to whether the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can be solved, according to leaked comments released yesterday.

Kushner, who has been charged with spearheading the Middle East peace process, made the comments during an off the record lecture to congressional interns. In the recording obtained by Wired, he can be heard saying that he did not think the Trump administration offered anything “unique” in dealing with the conflict.

And there may be no solution, but it’s one of the problem sets that the president asked us to focus on, he said.

“I have tried to look at why people haven’t been successful in the negotiations, so I looked and studied all the different negotiations,” he said. “I spoke to a lot of people who have been part of them, and I think the reason why, is that this is a very emotionally charged situation.”

“Look at what happened this past ten days [Al-Aqsa crisis] – a lot of seemingly logical measures taken on the different [unintelligible] part somehow became a little bit incendiary.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Aug 3 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors