Kushner: There May Be No Solution To the Palestine-Israel Conflict

Donald Trumps son-in-law, Jared Kushner. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, has expressed doubt as to whether the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can be solved, according to leaked comments released yesterday.

Kushner, who has been charged with spearheading the Middle East peace process, made the comments during an off the record lecture to congressional interns. In the recording obtained by Wired, he can be heard saying that he did not think the Trump administration offered anything “unique” in dealing with the conflict.

And there may be no solution, but it’s one of the problem sets that the president asked us to focus on, he said.

In discussions before Kushner's visit, Palestinian sources said the phrase "two-state solution" had not been used. https://t.co/es2yU9DknE — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) June 22, 2017

“I have tried to look at why people haven’t been successful in the negotiations, so I looked and studied all the different negotiations,” he said. “I spoke to a lot of people who have been part of them, and I think the reason why, is that this is a very emotionally charged situation.”

“Look at what happened this past ten days [Al-Aqsa crisis] – a lot of seemingly logical measures taken on the different [unintelligible] part somehow became a little bit incendiary.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)