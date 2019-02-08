Kushner to Visit Middle East to Discuss US Peace Plan

US President, Donald Trump (L) with his son-in-law, Jared Kushner (C) and Israeli leader, Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser, is expected to head to the Middle East later this month for an official visit to discuss a US proposal for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Kushner, 38, will be joined by US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, US envoy on Iran Brian Hook and other administration officials who have worked on the economic part of the plan, dubbed the “deal of the century”.

The trip – which includes stops in Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, is aimed at building support for the initiative which Kushner has been tasked with leading.

The plan revolves around a proposal that foresees major infrastructure and industrial work, particularly in the besieged Gaza Strip.

For the plan to succeed or even pass the starting gate, it will need at least initial buy-in from both Israel and the Palestinians as well as from the Gulf Arab states, which officials say will be asked to substantially bankroll the economic portion.

Officials said they believed that the Arab diplomats Kushner will meet will want to know elements of the political component before backing the economic plan.

The release of the Trump peace plan has been put on hold.

The current thinking among White House officials is that the peace plan will be unveiled sometime after Israel holds elections on April 9 that will decide the fate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

