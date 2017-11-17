Kuwait Hosts Anti-Normalization Conference

The Kuwaiti National Assembly. (Photo: MEMO)

The ‘Conference to Resist Normalization’ with Israel in the Gulf began in Kuwait today.

Organized by the BDS Movement in the Gulf, consisting of BDS and anti-normalization organizations in the region, the forum will discuss papers addressing the forms of normalization, criteria for combating normalization and the dangers of normalization.

The legal aspects of, and resistance to normalization are also on the agenda.

Panellists will also discuss strategies for boycott, including the concept and influence. South Africa’s experience will be highlighted along with the student movement in America and the Palestinian issue, and the Zionist violations of the rights of Palestinian workers.

Sponsored by the Kuwaiti National Assembly, the conference has received popular and partisan support from numerous organizations in the country.

A German court has upheld the right of Kuwait Airways to refuse to carry Israeli citizens on any of its flights.

Other airlines should also follow suit as part of #BDS until apartheid Israel recognise Palestine & stop murdering its citizens, stealing land.https://t.co/xaCLHBS2eU — Kris Doyle (@PalestineExists) November 17, 2017

A member of the conference’s Coordinating Committee, Mariam Al-Hajri, told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that “the conference is necessary in light of the fact that some Gulf countries are leaning towards complete normalization with Israel and disregarding the blood that was sacrificed for the sake of the Palestinian cause.”

“The conference is recording the position of the Gulf people on normalization and their complete rejection of it.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)