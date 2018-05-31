Kuwait Lauded on Social Media for Pro-Palestinian Proposal at UNSC (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Social media activists lauded Kuwait’s submission of a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council, in which the Arab state called for setting up an international protection mission for Palestinians.

"Kuwait on Wednesday blocked a US-drafted UN Security Council statement that would have strongly condemned Palestinian rocket firings from the Gaza Strip on Israel that triggered the worst military flareup for years." Always proud of Kuwait 🇰🇼 — Satar (@Satar_Gaza) May 30, 2018

The draft “calls for the consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population” in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip.

Kuwait is pressing for a vote on the council this week on its draft resolution calling for "consideration of measures for the protection of Palestinian civilians," according to the text obtained by AFP. — ESTEFANY JIMENEZ (@ESTEFAN42345787) May 31, 2018

Tasneem Abo Lebda, a Palestinian journalist, said:

“Today, Kuwait blocked a draft resolution condemning Gaza resistance that was submitted to the security council. All respect to Kuwait’s leadership and people.”

الكويت تمنع قرار يدين المقاومة بغزة اليوم في واشنطن قدم إلى مجلس الأمن الذي يُطالب المقاومة في غزة في الكف عن كل الأنشطة العنيفة ضد الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.

كل الاحترام والتقدير للكويت حكومةً وشعباً، شكرا يا دار الصّباح ♡ — Tasneem abo lebda (@Tasneem_lebda) May 30, 2018

A Kuwaiti activist, Khalida al-Mukhalid said:

“Kuwait’s temporary membership of the security council played its role successfully in defending the Palestinian cause within a few months and way better than the Arab summits’ statements of condemnation. Thank you Kuwait”

عضوية دولة الكويت المؤقتة في مجلس الأمن أدت دورها بنجاح في الدفاع عن القضية الفلسطينية خلال أشهر قليلة وبشكل أكبر من قمم الشجب والإستنكار العربية ،، شكرا لكم هنا كويت العروبة والانسانية والأسلام — خالدة بنت عبدالعزيز المخلد (@Khaledathoughts) May 30, 2018

Mohamed al-‘Ajami, a Kuwaiti citizen said:

“A historic success made for Kuwait’s diplomacy through its UN mission.”

نجاح تاريخي للدبلوماسية #الكويت عبر مندب #مجلس_الأمن

الحمد الله دائما و أبدا قالت المندوبة الدائمة للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية نيكي هايلي، إنه من المفزع التصور أن مجلس الأمن الدولي يفشل في إدانة إطلاق "حماس" صواريخ على "مدنيين" في إسرائيل. pic.twitter.com/YszhxI7h1s — محمد العجمي M1 (@mohammad9788) May 30, 2018

Dr. Fawaz Farhan tweeted:

“Kuwait’s UN envoy Mansour al-Otaibi: The Palestinian people has a right to resist the occupation to defend their aspirations for independence, freedom, and a life of dignity, and we are here to support their struggle and applaud their steadfastness in the face of the Israeli assault. All my respect..”

مندوب الكويت الدائم في مجلس الأمن السفير منصور العتيبي:

من حق الشعب الفلسطيني مقاومة الاحتلال والتصدي له للدفاع عن تطلعاته وأحلامه بالاستقلال وبحياة حرة وكريمة، ونحن هنا ندعم نضاله ونحيّي صموده أمام آلة البطش الإسرائيلية.. تحياتي.. pic.twitter.com/YxQEdaCGfN — د. فواز فرحان (@fawazfarhan) May 30, 2018

Reem al-Harmi, from Qatar, tweeted:

“Kuwait prevents the passing of an American statement at the United Nations Security Council condemning the Palestinian mortar attacks on Israel. Two weeks ago, the US blocked a UNSC statement condemning the massacre by the Israeli occupation in Gaza.. Another success for Kuwait’s judicious diplomacy; no condolences to the Zionist Arabs living among us.”

دولة #الكويت الشقيقة 🇰🇼 تمنع صدور مشروع بيان أميركي في مجلس الأمن يدين الهجمات الفلسطينية من #غزة على إسرائيل.. واشنطن منعت منذ أسبوعين بياناً لمجلس الأمن يدين مجزرة للإحتلال بغزة..

نجاح آخر للدبلوماسية الكويتية الحكيمة، ولا عزاء للصهاينة العرب الذين يعيشون بيننا. — ريم الحرمي (@Reem_AlHarmi) May 30, 2018

Another Kuwait citizen, Salah, tweeted:

“A big thank-you to the Kuwait envoy at the security council headed by ambassador Mansour al-Otaibi. More honorable positions for the Palestinian cause and our brothers in Gaza. Only Kuwait filled up its place at the security council”

تحية كبيرة للوفد الكويتي في مجلس الامن وعلى رأسه السفير منصور العتيبي. مواقف مشرّفة عديدة لصالح القضية الفلسطينية وأهلنا في غزّة.

هي الكويت .كبيرة بمواقفها.بوركتم ياشباب الكويت.

تعطيل إصدار بيان بنكهة أميركية يحابي الصهاينة هو واجب دول عدة. وحدها الكويت ملأت مقعدها في مجلس الامن — salah alhashem مواطن (@salahalhashem) May 30, 2018

A Qatari activist wrote:

“During my time I worked at the United Nations, the only Arab country that met fully its duty as a representative of Arab nations at the security council was Kuwait; all others used their election to its membership to make most insignificant deals, or to manipulate the council against another Arab country.”

على مدى عملي في الامم المتحده ومتابعتهاوجدت ان الدولة العربية الوحيدة التي تقوم بواجبهاعلى اكمل وجه كممثل للعرب في مجلس الامن هي الكويت،غيرها كانو يستغلون انتخابهم في مجلس الامن لعمل صفقات اغلبها تافه او لمحاولة تجييرمجلس الامن ضد بلد عربي كما فعلت مصر في العامين الماضيين ضد قطر — N H M (@NasserIbnHamad) May 31, 2018

Since the Great March of Return protests began on March 30, Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 115 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and wounded thousands.

(PC, Social Media)