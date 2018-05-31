Kuwait Lauded on Social Media for Pro-Palestinian Proposal at UNSC (VIDEO)

Kuwaiti ambassador to the United Nations, Mansour Al-Otaibi. (Photo: KUNA via Arab News)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Social media activists lauded Kuwait’s submission of a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council, in which the Arab state called for setting up an international protection mission for Palestinians.

The draft “calls for the consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population” in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip.

Tasneem Abo Lebda, a Palestinian journalist, said:

“Today, Kuwait blocked a draft resolution condemning Gaza resistance that was submitted to the security council. All respect to Kuwait’s leadership and people.”

A Kuwaiti activist, Khalida al-Mukhalid said:

“Kuwait’s temporary membership of the security council played its role successfully in defending the Palestinian cause within a few months and way better than the Arab summits’ statements of condemnation. Thank you Kuwait”

Mohamed al-‘Ajami, a Kuwaiti citizen said:

“A historic success made for Kuwait’s diplomacy through its UN mission.”

Dr. Fawaz Farhan tweeted:

“Kuwait’s UN envoy Mansour al-Otaibi: The Palestinian people has a right to resist the occupation to defend their aspirations for independence, freedom, and a life of dignity, and we are here to support their  struggle and applaud their steadfastness in the face of the Israeli assault. All my respect..”

Reem al-Harmi, from Qatar, tweeted:

“Kuwait prevents the passing of an American statement at the United Nations Security Council condemning the Palestinian mortar attacks on Israel. Two weeks ago, the US blocked a UNSC statement condemning the massacre by the Israeli occupation in Gaza.. Another success for Kuwait’s judicious diplomacy; no condolences to the Zionist Arabs living among us.”

Another Kuwait citizen, Salah, tweeted:

“A big thank-you to the Kuwait envoy at the security council headed by ambassador Mansour al-Otaibi. More honorable positions for the Palestinian cause and our brothers in Gaza. Only Kuwait filled up its place at the security council”

A Qatari activist wrote:

“During my time I worked at the United Nations, the only Arab country that met fully its duty as a representative of Arab nations at the security council was Kuwait; all others used their election to its membership to make most insignificant deals, or to manipulate the council against another Arab country.”

Since the Great March of Return protests began on March 30, Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 115 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and wounded thousands.

(PC, Social Media)

