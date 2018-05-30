Kuwait Proposes ‘International Protection’ for Palestinians

Kuwait has circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for setting up an international protection mission for Palestinians.

The proposal, submitted on Tuesday, aims to win support in a vote expected later this week, diplomats said.

According to the draft obtained by AFP news agency, the new text “calls for the consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population” in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza Strip.

Kuwait first put forward the idea 10 days ago after condemning Israeli forces’ killing of dozens of Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border.

The Security Council could hold a vote, possibly on Thursday, on the resolution that is expected to face a US veto, diplomats added.

The revised draft outlines demands for an international protection mission, requesting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present recommendations.

France and Britain have criticized the draft resolution for a lack of specific details, diplomats said.

Danny Danon, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN call the resolution “shameful”, crafted to help Hamas.

Diplomats have said the Palestinians may turn to the UN General Assembly if the draft resolution on protection fails to win Security Council backing.

