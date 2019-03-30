Land Day in Gaza – Live Blog

Tens of thousands of people gathered to the border, to take part in Land Day protests, also marking the one year anniversary of “The Great March of Return,” as the National Committee for Breaking the Siege had called for a million-person march.

“The Great March of Return” had begun on March 30, 2018, by thousands of Gazans demanding their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

The National Committee for Breaking the Siege deployed hundreds of volunteers to help maintain the safety of protesters.

The ministry declared the readiness of all emergency departments across the Gaza Strip in preparation for protests.

Mar 30 6:00 pm (+ 3 GMT)

Israeli forces used rubber bullets and tear gas on the protesters, killing another 17-old-boy, and wounding at least 207 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Today Israel killed 3 Palestinians at the #GreatReturnMarch in #Gaza (2 children).

Mohammad Saed (20)

Adham Amara (17)

Tamer Abu-Al-Kheir (17)

Around 300 others were injured (15 critically, 86 children & 29 women). Who is the aggressor?#1YearOfGreatReturnMarch#LandDay pic.twitter.com/8bgUKRuehp — Bea (@HerNameIs_Bea) March 30, 2019

Tamer Aby el-Khair was shot in the chest east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and died at the hospital, the ministry said.

Mar 30 5:00 pm (+ 3 GMT)

Israeli forces have injured at least 112 protesters, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Two dead, 112 injured in clashes along Gaza Border – Palestinians report: IDF Arabic Spokesperson released a video on Saturday warning the mothers of Gaza to guard the lives of their children. https://t.co/MTABOKdRKi JPost pic.twitter.com/AbybOaAq3R — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) March 30, 2019

Mar 30 3:00 pm (+ 3 GMT)

Israeli forces have killed 17-year-old Adham Omarah, and wounded over 30 protesters, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Omarah was killed when he was struck in the face by Israeli live fire near the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Photos show the moment of killing child Adham Omarah, 16, by Israeli forces today.#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/FahxKTQ7ZV — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) March 30, 2019

Mar 30 10:00 am (+ 3 GMT)

Israeli forces have killed 20-year-old Palestinian Mohammad Jehad Saad, in an overnight demonstration ahead of the main protest.

His name is Mohammed Saad: This is the youth slaughtered today morning on #LandDay by Israeli militias. He was holding his crutch and a banner. Israeli snipers shot him dead. Rest in Peace. #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/okG57pJ0fo — Refaatesque (@GazaWritesBack) March 30, 2019

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Saad was wounded by shrapnel when Israel bombed a Palestinian security checkpoint.

(Agencies, PC, Social Media)