Land Day in Gaza – Live Blog

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians took part in the million-man march organized in Gaza on Land Day. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Tens of thousands of people gathered to the border, to take part in Land Day protests, also marking the one year anniversary of “The Great March of Return,” as the National Committee for Breaking the Siege had called for a million-person march.

“The Great March of Return” had begun on March 30, 2018, by thousands of Gazans demanding their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

The National Committee for Breaking the Siege deployed hundreds of volunteers to help maintain the safety of protesters.

The ministry declared the readiness of all emergency departments across the Gaza Strip in preparation for protests.

Mar 30 6:00 pm (+ 3 GMT)

Israeli forces used rubber bullets and tear gas on the protesters, killing another 17-old-boy, and wounding at least 207 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Tamer Aby el-Khair was shot in the chest east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and died at the hospital, the ministry said.

Mar 30 5:00 pm (+ 3 GMT)

Israeli forces have injured at least 112 protesters, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Mar 30 3:00 pm (+ 3 GMT)

Israeli forces have killed 17-year-old Adham Omarah, and wounded over 30 protesters, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Omarah was killed when he was struck in the face by Israeli live fire near the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel.

Mar 30 10:00 am (+ 3 GMT)

Israeli forces have killed 20-year-old Palestinian Mohammad Jehad Saad, in an overnight demonstration ahead of the main protest.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Saad was wounded by shrapnel when Israel bombed a Palestinian security checkpoint.

(Agencies, PC, Social Media)

