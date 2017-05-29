Last Week: 24 Palestinians Denied Travel To Jordan By Israel

Crossing the Qalandiya military checkpoint. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, PC)

The Israeli occupation authorities have prevented 24 Palestinians from traveling abroad through Allenby Bridge order crossing with Jordan last week.

The Palestinian Authority police said on Saturday that the passengers were denied travel for unexplained security reasons.

Some 37,000 Palestinian and foreign passengers were able to travel through the crossing during the same week.

43 Palestinians denied travel last week at Allenby crossing Via PIC @PalinfoEn https://t.co/0A5VKswbkk — Ali Hussein (@Alihussein_2) February 18, 2017

59 passengers were also apprehended or denied travel for different legal reasons by the PA police as they were trying to leave the West Bank through the crossing or upon their arrival.

Allenby crossing also known as al-Karama is a bridge that spans the Jordan River and connects the West Bank with Jordan.

The bridge is the sole designated exit and entry point for West Bank Palestinians traveling in and out of the Palestinian Occupied Territories.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)