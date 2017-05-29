Last Week: 24 Palestinians Denied Travel To Jordan By Israel

May 29 2017 / 4:18 pm
Crossing the Qalandiya military checkpoint. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, PC)

The Israeli occupation authorities have prevented 24 Palestinians from traveling abroad through Allenby Bridge order crossing with Jordan last week.

The Palestinian Authority police said on Saturday that the passengers were denied travel for unexplained security reasons.

Some 37,000 Palestinian and foreign passengers were able to travel through the crossing during the same week.

59 passengers were also apprehended or denied travel for different legal reasons by the PA police as they were trying to leave the West Bank through the crossing or upon their arrival.

Allenby crossing also known as al-Karama is a bridge that spans the Jordan River and connects the West Bank with Jordan.

The bridge is the sole designated exit and entry point for West Bank Palestinians traveling in and out of the Palestinian Occupied Territories.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

 

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on May 29 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors