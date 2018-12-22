Lavrov: US Will Not Attempt to Solve Palestine, Israel Conflict Alone

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday that the US will not succeed in solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict alone.

During a press conference with his Palestinian Counterpart Riyadh Al-Maliki, the Russian minister said:

“We understand the importance of the US and there will never be success without it, but it should recognize that it will never reach an agreement alone.”

Palestine’s interests cannot be sidelined while securing Israel’s safety – Lavrov https://t.co/6KUOnADGfU vía @thearabsource — Rafael Araya Masry (@arayamas) December 22, 2018

Lavrov reiterated that the best way to hold talks would be for them to be carried out under international auspices, alluding to the quartet of the United Nations, European Union, US, and Russia, together with the Arab League.

Après avoir rencontré Riyad Al-Maliki, ministre des Affaires étrangères de l'Autorité palestinienne, S.#Lavrov a proposé d'organiser une rencontre entre le gouvernement israélien, le #Fatah et le #Hamas. https://t.co/VL3FjOwfD3 — GEG Russie (@GegRussie) December 22, 2018

Lavrov also expressed his concerns about Israel’s security, saying:

“Given our special relations not only with Palestine but Israel as well, we want to help reach a solid agreement which would legally secure the legitimate interests of Israel in the security field.”

Meanwhile, he also stressed that such an agreement should not harm the Palestinians’ interests.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)