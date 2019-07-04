Leaders of Israeli Towns near Gaza Boycott Netanyahu’s Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits before a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two leaders of Israeli towns in the peripheries of the Gaza Strip boycotted a visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, local media reported yesterday.

According to the Times of Israel, the leaders accused Netanyahu’s government of ignoring the security situation in the area near Gaza.

Speaking to the Israeli TV Channel 13, they said that the situation and needs in their settlements “are different” and if Netanyahu “did not understand this until now, we have deep worries about how the government understands what is going on in the Gaza periphery.”

After the meeting, which included senior security officials from the cabinet, Netanyahu said that Israel hopes to see calm returned to the area, but threatened military action if needed.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

