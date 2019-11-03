Leaked Footage Shows Israeli Soldier Shooting Palestinian Civilian For Fun (VIDEO)

Israeli border police officers. (Photo: File)

Video footage that has gone viral online showed an Israeli Border Police officer shooting a Palestinian man who had his back turned toward the officer, his hands up and was walking away.

In the short video, released by Israeli Channel 13, officers can be heard yelling, “Run already” at the man, before one of the officers shoots him.

The man, who was shot by a rubber-coated bullet, was wounded in the back but according to the Israeli military, he rose immediately afterward and continued on his way.

Israeli daily Haaretz said evidence about the incident includes text messages in which members of the unit boasted about the incident and the main suspect’s admission via text messages.

It claimed that the officer who fired the rubber-coated rounds was discharged from the Border Police and returned to the army to complete her mandatory service.

This was not the first incident in which Israeli occupation forces open fire at Palestinian civilians despite posing no threat to the soldiers’ lives.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

