Leaked Footage Shows Israeli Soldier Shooting Palestinian Civilian For Fun (VIDEO)

Video footage that has gone viral online showed an Israeli Border Police officer shooting a Palestinian man who had his back turned toward the officer, his hands up and was walking away.

In the short video, released by Israeli Channel 13, officers can be heard yelling, “Run already” at the man, before one of the officers shoots him.

#Watch | Without any reason, Israeli soldiers fire rubber-coated rounds at a Palestinian civilian and injure him, despite posing no threat to their lives, today at Za'ayyem checkpoint, east of occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/nFQgBYjHxL — moneeb saada (@moneeb_saada) November 2, 2019

The man, who was shot by a rubber-coated bullet, was wounded in the back but according to the Israeli military, he rose immediately afterward and continued on his way.

Israeli daily Haaretz said evidence about the incident includes text messages in which members of the unit boasted about the incident and the main suspect’s admission via text messages.

We have the screenshot of his WhatsApp message in which his girlfriend asks "did you arrive?"

He says " yes we are at the gate but how about the shot? I'm a pro don't you think so?

His girlfriend says "yes you are a pro my love, be safe!!!" pic.twitter.com/fHMC1XEMsD — War Docs & Strategic Journal (@docs_war) November 3, 2019

It claimed that the officer who fired the rubber-coated rounds was discharged from the Border Police and returned to the army to complete her mandatory service.

This was not the first incident in which Israeli occupation forces open fire at Palestinian civilians despite posing no threat to the soldiers’ lives.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)