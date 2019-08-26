Lebanon: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Palestinian Military Position (VIDEOS)

Israeli airstrikes hit a military position belonging to a Palestinian group in Lebanon, near the Syrian border, early on Monday, a security source and Lebanon’s An-Nahar and Reuters report.
The position belonged to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command and there were no injuries, the Lebanese security source and newspaper said.
The strikes came a day after two drones, which the Lebanese army and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group said were Israeli, crashed in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut, with one exploding.
An official from the Palestinian position in the Lebanese town of Qusaya said three airstrikes hit it, causing only material damage. An-Nahar said the anti-aircraft fire was launched from the position.
Official Abu Muhammad told An-Nahar said:
“MK planes (drones) targeted one of our sites with three small rockets. There were no casualties, only material damage.”
An Israeli military spokeswoman told Reuters:
“We do not comment on foreign reports.”
The Lebanese army was not immediately available for comment.
(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)
