Leftist EU Lawmakers Demand Concrete Action in Palestine

February 12, 2020 Articles, Features, News
Manu Pineda, a MEP for Spain's Izquierda Unida and President of the European Parliament's delegation for relations with Palestine. (Photo: File)

Leftist members of the European Parliament demanded on Tuesday concrete actions from the European Union (EU) in favor of Palestine and the end of an association agreement with Israel, following the U.S. plan for the Middle East.

“The EU must stand firm and continue to support a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state and the right of return for Palestinian refugees,” according to MEP Niyazi Kizilyürek.

For the Cypriot-Turkish politician, the so-called Middle East Peace Plan legitimizes Israel’s war crimes.

The President of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with Palestine, Manu Pineda, also said that it was illegal to talk about an agreement when the Palestinians had not even been informed.

He said:

“The EU must follow up its words of concern about the Trump Peace Plan in the Middle East with concrete actions: ending the EU-Israel association agreement and recognizing a Palestinian state.”

The European United Left-Wing had previously condemned Israel’s annexationist intentions, with Washington’s consent.

Also, the EU bloc said that “the U.S. initiative presented on January 28 was not aligned with globally agreed parameters,” expressing deep concern about Israel’s interest in the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank occupied Palestinian territory.

The European Union’s preliminary response, set out last week, was already critical of many of Trump’s proposals.

On that date, the European Union made its conclusions public through EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, who said that to build a just and lasting peace, unresolved issues such as the borders of the Palestinian state, or the final status of Jerusalem, must be decided through direct negotiations between the two parties.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

