Palestine Chronicle Editor, Dr. Ramzy Baroud interviewed live at Community Forum, KEXP 90.3 FM Seattle Radio, on January 6 at 7:30 am.

In the interview, the Gaza-born Palestinian author discusses the Palestine Chronicle, his forthcoming book: ‘THE LAST EARTH: A PALESTINIAN STORY‘ and the urgent need to situate Palestinian refugees back at the center of the Palestinian discourse.

He also addresses the the fight for Palestinian rights in Jerusalem, BDS, the meaning of true solidarity, the Palestine liberation movement and an array of other subjects.

(Palestine Chronicle)