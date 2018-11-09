Lieberman Agrees to Return Body of Slain Palestinian

November 9, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israel's right-wing Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The Israeli Minister of Defense, Avigdor Lieberman, agreed, on Thursday, on returning the body of a Palestinian, who was killed by Israeli forces last month, to his family for burial.

Hebrew-language news sites reported that Lieberman agreed on returning the body of Muhammad Youssef Elayyan from Qalandiya, north of Jerusalem in the central occupied West Bank, to his family.

Elayyan was shot and killed by Israeli forces in September, in the al-Musrara neighborhood near Damascus Gate for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.

Sources added that the body would be returned at the Beituniya checkpoint on Friday.

Human rights organizations have widely condemned the policy of withholding bodies, with prisoners’ rights group Addameer calling it a form of “collective punishment” against Palestinians who had not been accused of any wrongdoing, also noting that it “adds to the severe grief and trauma of families of the deceased.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

