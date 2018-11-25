Lieberman Angry $15m Qatar Aid to Be Sent to Gaza

Avigdor Lieberman, Israel's Defence Minister. (Photo: via Twitter)

Former Israeli defense minister Avigdor Lieberman has said that he does not approve of the extra $15 million being paid in aid to Gaza by Qatar, Al-Wattan Voice reported yesterday.

Lieberman, along with members from his party, spoke during a visit to the Israeli Jewish settlement of Sderot, located near the Gaza Strip.

He said:

“Yesterday and today, the Israeli government pumped more Qatari fuel to the Gaza Strip. Next month, it will allow the entry or an extra $15 million also paid by Qatar for the salaries of Hamas employees … This is taking place at the time Hamas is attempting to carry out attacks in the [occupied] West Bank. This means that the truce does not include the West Bank.”

He added:

“I consider this silly. Therefore, we must not surrender to Hamas and its rule.”

In a show of support to residents of the area, he commented:

“I am planning to stay with the residents in the south … I am going to open a parliamentarian office within 10 days in Sderot and I will be here every week in order to work for changing the current situation and erase the fear imposed by Hamas in the south.”

