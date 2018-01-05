Lieberman Calls on Hamas to Deal with Israel over Captured Soldiers (VIDEO)

Hamas must reach a “final agreement” with Israel over the issue of the Israeli soldiers who have been held by the movement’s military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, in the occupied Gaza Strip, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman demanded yesterday.

“The time has come for Hamas to reach a settlement deal with Israel on the bodies of the missing soldiers and civilians in Gaza,” Lieberman said in an interview with a state-run website.

He added that it is time for Hamas to “stop digging tunnels and producing rockets; time to consider the future of the children of Gaza.”

The far-right minister expanded on his call to the Islamic Resistance Movement: “The moment Hamas stops building up its arsenals — and I’ve said this a number of times — we [Israel] will become the partners helping to turn Gaza into the Singapore of the Middle East.”

He promised “reconstruction in exchange for demilitarization; that’s the future of Gaza.”

Avigdor Lieberman is encouraging the people of Gaza to trust him and to guide the Hamas based on his recommendations, but his history does not merit trust – in fact, his history merits extreme caution –

At least two industrial zones will be built by Israel near the border crossing with Gaza as soon as Hamas stops attacks against the Zionist state, the minister pledged. “Such projects will create at least 60,000 jobs.”

Hamas said before it is holding four Israelis, including three soldiers, captive in Gaza.

Two of them went missing during clashes with Hamas fighters during the Israeli offensive on Gaza in 2014, while the other two made it to Gaza after they mistakenly crossed into the Gaza Strip.

