Lieberman Presents Outline of Unity Government

Yisrael Beiteinu chair Avigdor Lieberman yesterday published his plan for a unity government between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, reported Haaretz.

The paper stated:

“At the heart of Lieberman’s plan, is an initiative to hold negotiations over the formation of a governing coalition” between Yisrael Beiteinu, Likud and Blue and White (Kahol Lavan).

Lieberman announces plan for unity government: What happened: Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beitenu party, last night announced his plan to solve Israel’s political deadlock. Writing on Facebook, he outlined a four stage process to form… https://t.co/dawet0mK7s BICOM pic.twitter.com/Dc7vMDECaj — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) October 10, 2019

Lieberman’s plan demands two major compromises from both main parties; Netanyahu would have to “back out of an agreement with…[the] religious right-wing bloc”, while Gantz would have to accept that the Likud leader sits as a prime minister first in the rotation agreement.

The parties in the religious right-wing bloc – Shas, United Torah Judaism and the Ayelet Shaked-led Yamina alliance – “could only join the government later on, based on understandings the three parties will reach amongst themselves”, the report stated.

Lieberman’s rotation agreement suggestion, meanwhile, is “based on a proposal introduced earlier this month by President Reuven Rivlin”.

“According to the president’s plan, if an indictment is filed against Netanyahu while he serves as prime minister, Gantz will be handed all the official responsibilities of running the country.”

Meanwhile, with respect to policy issues, Lieberman has proposed reaching an agreement with Likud and Blue and White “to pass a law that would force ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students to draft into the military and nix a law that would keep supermarkets close on Shabbat”.

Lieberman also wants the parties to “discuss…finding a permanent solution for the situation in the Gaza Strip.”

Israeli election: Netanyahu's party rejects proposal of Kingmaker and Yisrael Beiteinu chairman to hold negotiations between his party, Likud and Kahol Lavan https://t.co/Fhm1nQzEEM — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) October 10, 2019

Likud responded skeptically to Lieberman’s statement, saying the plan “doesn’t offer anything new”.

“Lieberman continues to avoid saying out loud that he and his party will vote against (and not just try to prevent) a left-wing government headed by Gantz that will rely on the Arab parties.”

Blue and White, however, welcomed Lieberman’s proposal: “We called on Likud to negotiate meaningfully…Unfortunately, we have been blocked!” the party’s statement said.

