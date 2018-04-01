Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Sunday, that Israel will not hold any investigation, or cooperate with international inquiries, into the excessive use force against unarmed protesters in Gaza last Friday, leading to the death of 17 Palestinians, in addition to hundreds of injuries.

Lieberman did not only refuse any investigation into the deadly Israeli military assault, but also said that Israel will not cooperate with any inquiry, including potential international investigation.

The Israeli official who live in an illegal Jewish colony in the occupied West Bank, even threatened stronger and more violent military measures against the Palestinian protesters, “especially if any of them try to cross the border fence.”

Israel won’t cooperate on Gaza inquiry: Lieberman At least 15 Palestinians were killed on Friday by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border https://t.co/KLQ1MTsd8i pic.twitter.com/oSscgmclqC — The Ankara Times (@TheAnkaraTimes) April 1, 2018

The Israeli official also echoed previous allegations claiming that “%90 of the protesters, and their families, were paid by Hamas.”

He also rejected statements by the head of Meretz party Tamar Zandberg, who called on the army to investigate the excessive use of force and described the soldiers as trigger happy.

Furthermore, Lieberman said that Meretz Israeli left-wing party “represents the Palestinians, instead of serving Israel’s interests.”

"I think all our soldiers deserve a medal,” Israel's defence minister, Avigdor Lieberman, said after Israeli soldiers killed 15 Palestinians. https://t.co/gN1htctUAv — Aaron Ross (@aaronross6) April 1, 2018

Lieberman went on to claim that at least ten of the slain Palestinians were “members of Hamas,” and added that the soldiers “performed what was necessary and deserve a medal.”

He also alleged that Hamas “allotted 15 Million US Dollars for the processions,” and that “%90 of the protests were Hamas members, and their families, who are paid salaries.”

"Israel turned to UN for the Gaza march + stressed its right to defend its sovereignty; Israel's Amb to UN Danon attacked "the Palestinian leadership's plans to create a provocation". Defense Min Lieberman: "Many soldiers will not be home for the holiday". https://t.co/npk67rYap9 — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) March 29, 2018

