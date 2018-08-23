Likud-Sponsored Bill to Ban Waving Palestinian Flag

The representative of the Likud Party, Anat Barko, has suggested a bill to punish anyone who lifts the Palestinian flag inside Israel after it was flown during a demonstration against the Nation-State law in the center of Tel Aviv.

An Israeli politician wants to use the new apartheid law to ban the Palestinian flag being flown in occupied Palestine https://t.co/Mh2baTPjsb — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 22, 2018

Barko stated that the bill, which will be introduced to the Knesset during the upcoming winter session starting October, will sentence those who raise the Palestinian flag or the flag of “enemies” inside Israel to one year of imprisonment.

Raise your hand if you've seen any Western news outlet report on Israel wanting to ban the Palestinian flag. https://t.co/AB1q35eoMZ — Rashaan Ayesh (@rashaan_ayesh) August 23, 2018

The Likud MK confirmed that the bill enjoys broad party support. She also pointed out that the government promised to pass the draft law in the Knesset after winning the help of the coalition parties.

Likud-sponsored bill would ban Palestinian flag at events // Because evidently the nation-state law was still not clear enough. https://t.co/aLXW0kBtBx — The Camel's Nose (@TheCamelsNose) August 23, 2018

Barko highlighted that the bill above would emphasize the principle of reciprocity. Therefore, anyone who would raise the flag of a country which is already banning the flag of Israel will be punished too.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)