Livni: Israel Must ‘Recruit the World to Pressure Hamas’

July 16, 2018 Blog, News
Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Tzipi Livni (Photo: Yotam Ronen, Activestills.org)

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Tzipi Livni (Zionist Camp) criticized the Israeli government for its approach to the occupied Gaza Strip on Sunday, urging intensified efforts to fight Hamas, reported Arutz Sheva.

Livni, who had to cancel a trip to the UK in 2009 to avoid being arrested on war crimes charges related to ‘Operation Cast Lead’ in Gaza, told Kol Barama radio:

“We have to begin to combine military blows when necessary with diplomatic activity against Hamas, not agreements with Hamas, but mobilization of the world against it”.

She continued:

“This government is short-sighted and has no strategy for Gaza. We have become dependent on Hamas. When it wants to, it increases the flames and when it wants to, it lowers them. Israel does not know what it wants to do there”.

Livni also commented:

“I’m not looking for a partner on the Hamas side and I’m opposed to any negotiations with it. We have to recruit the world to pressure Hamas just as we pressure Iran”.

Livni’s remarks came after an escalation in Gaza over the weekend, with Israel dropping an estimated 100 bombs on dozens of targets across the fenced-in enclave.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

