Longest-Serving Female Palestinian Prisoner Released by Israel after 15 Years

Apr 17 2017 / 5:47 am
Lina al-Jarbouni served 15 years and was the longest-serving woman prisoner in Israeli prisons.

Lina al-Jarbouni was released from Israeli custody on Sunday after completing a 15-year-sentence in Israel’s Hasharon prison. She was the longest-serving woman prisoner in Israeli prisons.

Speaking to the Gaza-based radio station Sawt al-Asra (the Voice of Prisoners), al-Jarbouni said that her happiness was “mixed with grief” for the thousands of other Palestinians still imprisoned by Israel, and urged all prisoners, both men and women, to support a mass hunger strike scheduled to start on Monday, Palestinian Prisoners’ Day.

A group of friends and family awaited al-Jarbouni outside of Hasharon for the emotional reunion.

Israel’s laws specifically target Palestinian prisoners

