Longest-serving Palestinian Prisoner, Nael Al-Barghouthi Transferred to Gilbou Prison

Jan 12 2017 / 6:51 pm
Nael Albargouthi. (Photo: File)
Nael Al-Barghouthi, 59, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails has been transferred from Raymond prison to Gilbou prison, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) revealed.

The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) has recently transferred Al-Barghouthi more than four times between Israeli prisons.

Al-Barghouthi has been imprisoned for 36 years in Israeli jails. He was released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Israel. 

While he got married after his release and returned to his normal life, in 2014, he was re-arrested along with other former prisoners in what was widely seen as a violation of the prisoners exchange deal.

He was then sentenced to 30 months, which he had finished on December 17, 2016.

However, Israeli authorities kept him jailed pending the response of the military objection committee to the attorney general’s appeal calling for applying the same old verdict against him, that of a life sentence and 18 additional years. 

Last week, Israeli military court of Ofer refused to release Al-Barghouthi pending the issuance of the appeals committee’s decision. 

Being Palestinian
