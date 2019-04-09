Madonna to Perform at Eurovision in Tel Aviv amid Calls to Boycott

American singer-songwriter, Madonna, will perform at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, which is due to be held in Tel Aviv, in central Israel, amid calls to boycott the event.

The European Broadcasting Union confirmed that the 60-year-old singer is set to perform two songs at Eurovision, including a classic track and a new single.

Madonna will perform at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Israel. Several groups and artists called for a boycott of the competition over the illegal occupation and what the UN says may have been war crimes in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ykisCuXwyD — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 8, 2019

Madonna is expected to be accompanied by a 160-person entourage.

This would be Madonna’s fourth performance in Israel. The first came in 1993 and was followed by concerts in 2009 and 2012.

Hey @Madonna, you yourself said that “the children of Gaza need our support!” Why then do you have plans to play at @Eurovision in Tel Aviv this year? Your performance will serve to artwash the crimes of Apartheid Israel. Cancel the performance now! https://t.co/94WtSgHUg1 pic.twitter.com/y4kDaNQCMR — CODEPINK (@codepink) April 8, 2019

Nevertheless, Pro-Palestinian groups and organizations such as Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) and Jewish Voice For Peace called on Madonna to cancel her performance at the song contest in Israel in May.

All it takes is a million $benjamins$ for Madonna to entertain apartheid. https://t.co/NJC6oxaRPX — Tamara Nassar تمارا نصّار (@TamaraINassar) April 8, 2019

Recently, some 171 Swedish artists and celebrities have signed an open letter urging to boycott the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest and stressed that “as long as Israel, with its apartheid policy, denies the Palestinians their basic human rights, we must renounce all participation in Israeli cultural exchanges.”

.@Madonna just announced she'll perform @Eurovision Tel Aviv – lending her star-power to Israel's blatant human rights violations & undermining Palestinian struggles for freedom, justice & equality. Join JVP & @PACBI #BoycottEurovision2019 #MadonnaDontGo https://t.co/z9GUOLWe9x — JewishVoiceForPeace (@jvplive) April 8, 2019

In September 2018, over 140 artists from around the world, including six Israeli artists, signed a letter calling for the boycott of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest and demanding the song contest should be boycotted if it is “hosted by Israel while it continues its grave, decades-old violations of Palestinian human rights.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)