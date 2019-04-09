Madonna to Perform at Eurovision in Tel Aviv amid Calls to Boycott

Pro-Palestinian groups and organizations called on Madonna to cancel her performance at the song contest in Israel in May. (Photo: via Twitter)

American singer-songwriter, Madonna, will perform at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, which is due to be held in Tel Aviv, in central Israel, amid calls to boycott the event.

The European Broadcasting Union confirmed that the 60-year-old singer is set to perform two songs at Eurovision, including a classic track and a new single.

Madonna is expected to be accompanied by a 160-person entourage.

This would be Madonna’s fourth performance in Israel. The first came in 1993 and was followed by concerts in 2009 and 2012.

Nevertheless, Pro-Palestinian groups and organizations such as Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) and Jewish Voice For Peace called on Madonna to cancel her performance at the song contest in Israel in May.

Recently, some 171 Swedish artists and celebrities have signed an open letter urging to boycott the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest and stressed that “as long as Israel, with its apartheid policy, denies the Palestinians their basic human rights, we must renounce all participation in Israeli cultural exchanges.”

In September 2018, over 140 artists from around the world, including six Israeli artists, signed a letter calling for the boycott of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest and demanding the song contest should be boycotted if it is “hosted by Israel while it continues its grave, decades-old violations of Palestinian human rights.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

