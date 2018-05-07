Maduro: America’s Hostile Decisions Want to Rob Jerusalem of Its History

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reaffirmed his country’s pro-Palestine stance and rejected the controversial US embassy’s move from Tel Aviv to Occupied Jerusalem.

In light of the visit of Palestinian leader Abbas, Maduro reinforces his support for the embattled nation. https://t.co/qq1QEbhKL6 — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) May 7, 2018

In a press conference held following a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Maduro said

“Sovereign and free Venezuela resolutely, firmly, and efficiently supports a free and independent Palestine. We reject America’s hostile decisions that want to rob Jerusalem of history. Its decision is not legal, because it does not recognize the United Nations and international resolutions.”

He added:

“Jerusalem is the meeting point for humanity; a place for all faiths; Jerusalem is Palestinian for thousands of years and will remain for thousands of years the capital of the State of Palestine,”

‏The president hoped for the Palestinian-Israel negotiations to be resumed under the patronage of the United Nations, and international legitimacy resolutions.

He reminded that the Non-Aligned Movement affirmed its full solidarity with Palestine during its last meeting in Azerbaijan, adding:

“We must work more for Palestine, and I invite all Arab governments with whom we maintain friendly relations, to work more for Palestine. South America will do everything to support Palestine and its people and to stop the massacres committed against the Palestinian people.” “The Arab people in Venezuela, who come from Syria, Palestine, Lebanon and Iraq; they make a great community here. I tell them we have to do more for Palestine. I am at their disposal to work more for Palestine. It is a cry from Caracas, The cry of justice.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)