Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has welcomed British Prince William in Ramallah, in the first official royal visit to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Video: Prince William with President Abbas of Palestine #RoyalVisitPalestine pic.twitter.com/eseH23uGMQ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 27, 2018

The second in line to the throne received a red-carpet welcome from the Palestinian Authority this afternoon during which Abbas and the prince held a short press conference.

“Your royal highness, your visit to us will deepen and strengthen the ties between our two peoples. We are always in need of your constant support us in our just cause which has taken a long, long, long time and is not solved.”

On his first ever trip to Palestine, Prince William meets with Mahmoud Abbas. https://t.co/vs00dSc3xm pic.twitter.com/Jiq2dIYyVs — The IMEU (@theIMEU) June 28, 2018

Abbas concluded by expressing his hope to William that “your next visit will be in the state of Palestine when we have our full independence”.

The Prince said:

“I’m very glad our two countries work so closely together and have had success stories with education and relief work in the past, so, long may that continue. […] My sentiments are the same as yours in hoping that there is a lasting peace in the region.”

After his speech, Prince William visited the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah and toured a UN-run health clinic at the site.

The prince will spend the rest of the afternoon in the West Bank, during which he will attend events that will “celebrate Palestinian culture, music and food” and meet other Palestinian officials, according to the official press release.

The British royal has spent three days in Israel as part of the royal family’s first official trip and has met with several Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.

Mahmoud Abbas demanded and never got a British apology for the Balfour Declaration. Now, without a shred of dignity, he prepares to kowtow to Prince William whose hands are freshly covered in Palestinian blood from shaking Netanyahu’s. https://t.co/AWclSB2lul — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 27, 2018

Speaking at the British ambassador’s residence yesterday, William hailed the UK’s relationship with Israel, stating that “ties between the United Kingdom and Israel have never been stronger,” but also emphasized the desire to see peace in the region.

The prince’s tour will end tomorrow with a speech given at the British Consul General in East Jerusalem, which represents Britain’s interests in the occupied territories.

Prince William reminds President Abbas the Palestinian ppl have not been forgotten when in point of fact they have been abandoned by the international community and the UK in particular. https://t.co/OB8PPte2ST pic.twitter.com/hrFtLqWwUW — Susie Snowflake (@palestininianpr) June 27, 2018

The decision to include a trip to Palestinian territories prompted anger from Israel, with Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin taking issue with the reference to East Jerusalem as occupied territory, claiming that “united” Jerusalem has been the Jewish capital for 3,000 years.

