Major Arab parties in Israel Closer to Forming Joint List

Major arab parties in Israel held discussions to form a joint list for upcoming elections. (Photo: File)

Representatives of the four main Arab parties in the Israeli Knesset have reached advanced stages in their talks to form a joint list to run in Israel’s upcoming elections scheduled for September, 17th, Haaretz newspaper said on Thursday.

According to the paper, the representatives from the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, the Arab Movement for Renewal, Balad and United Arab List held discussions on Tuesday and Wednesday with the aim of ending talks within a few days.

Secretary-General of the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, Mansour Dahamshe told the paper that intensive talks between the parties should conclude with an agreement within 10 days to two weeks.

Haaretz quoted officials from the United Arab List as being optimistic about the talks, adding that the aim is to announce the reformation of the joint list at the earliest opportunity.

According to sources familiar with the talks, “the parties’ representation on the Joint List will be based on the results of the last election”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

