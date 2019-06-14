Major Arab parties in Israel Closer to Forming Joint List

Representatives of the four main Arab parties in the Israeli Knesset have reached advanced stages in their talks to form a joint list to run in Israel’s upcoming elections scheduled for September, 17th, Haaretz newspaper said on Thursday.

Arab-majority parties meet to discuss reestablishment of Joint List: Hadash official says factions want to announce unified slate within two weeks; Balad MK says parties yet to iron out seat distribution https://t.co/wYEiuLYmDN TimesofIsrael pic.twitter.com/lei6IRcxQ0 — Jewish Community (@JComm_BlogFeeds) June 13, 2019

According to the paper, the representatives from the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, the Arab Movement for Renewal, Balad and United Arab List held discussions on Tuesday and Wednesday with the aim of ending talks within a few days.

Secretary-General of the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, Mansour Dahamshe told the paper that intensive talks between the parties should conclude with an agreement within 10 days to two weeks.

New elections in September brought calls began among Israel’s Palestinian citizens to revisit reviving the united Joint List, which had won 13 seats in the 2015 elections, compared to the 10 seats won by Arab parties in this year's April 9 elections. https://t.co/HeYg2yX5PN — Daoud Kuttab داود (@daoudkuttab) June 11, 2019

Haaretz quoted officials from the United Arab List as being optimistic about the talks, adding that the aim is to announce the reformation of the joint list at the earliest opportunity.

According to sources familiar with the talks, “the parties’ representation on the Joint List will be based on the results of the last election”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)