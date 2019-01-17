Malaysia Reiterates Ban on Israeli Athletes, in Solidarity with Palestine

Malaysian Foreign Minister, Saifuddin Bin Abdullah, stressed yesterday that his country will not backtrack on its decision to deny entry to Israeli athletes seeking to participate in an upcoming international swimming tournament.
Bin Abdullah doubled down on Malaysia’s position, stressing that his country would never host Israelis in this or any other event, Quds Net reported.
This decision, he said, was taken in order to “underscore our reinforced position towards the Palestinian cause”.
Last week, the Malaysian government announced that it would not allow Israeli athletes to enter the country in order to participate in the upcoming World Paralympic Swimming Championship.
