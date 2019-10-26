Malaysia to Open Embassy to Palestine

The Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamed. (Photo: via Youtube)

Malaysia will soon open an embassy to Palestine, the country’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced today.

He said that since Israel will ban a Malaysian embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories, Malaysia will open this embassy in Jordan but will be accredited to Palestine, enabling his country to offer aid to the Palestinians more easily.

Addressing the 18th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Azerbaijan, Mahathir criticized the silence of the international community for “doing nothing” against Israeli actions, Malaysia’s Bernama news agency reported.

“We know that Israel will not allow Malaysia to open an embassy in the Occupied Territory. As such, we will open the embassy in Jordan,” Mahathir announced.

Malaysian PM said:

“I would also like to bring to this occasion on the fate that awaits our poor Palestinian brothers. Palestine remains occupied by a brutal regime. This regime continues to expand illegal settlements on land that rightfully belongs to the Palestinians”.

“It is unfortunate that a world organization set up by powerful nations now sees those very people ignoring the resolutions of that world body. Now, we see others doing the same,” Mahathir added.

The Malaysia premier slammed Israel for its plans to annex parts of the West Bank as well as claiming Jerusalem as its capital.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

