Man Beaten by Israeli Crowd for Shouting Warnings in Arabic During Shooting (VIDEO)

Feb 12 2017 / 10:59 pm
(Photo: Video grab)

A Arab citizen of Israel was violently attacked on Thursday after screaming in Arabic at the scene of a shooting in Petah Tikva in central Israel that left six Israelis injured.

According to Israeli news outlet Ynet, Maed Amar, 35, from Kafr Qasim was attacked by a crowd of Israelis after screaming “Watch out! Take cover,” in Arabic following the sounds of gunshots. He told Ynet that people started attacking him, shouting “there’s another terrorist here!”

A video was released documenting the incident. It shows Amar lying on the pavement injured while Israeli security surrounds him. According to Ynet, the passersby are shouting “Kill him,” to Israeli forces.

Amar was quoted by Ynet as saying: It was very scary. “They nearly killed me. All I wanted was to warn the people in the area, to keep them safe, but instead of thanking me, that gave me a beating. After my attack, police officers arrived on scene and pushed the assailants away.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

