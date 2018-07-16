Maradona: ‘I Am Palestinian’ (VIDEO)

Former Argentina footballer Diego Maradona (L) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: via MEMO)

Argentine former soccer star and host of “De La Mano Del Diez,” teleSUR’s Russia 2018 World Cup show, Diego Armando Maradona met with Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday.

In the short meeting, Maradona expressed to Abbas his sympathy with the Palestinian people’s cause, as both embraced each other.

On his Instagram account, Maradona wrote:

“President Abbas has a country and has a right. I am Palestinian.”

Abbas complimented Maradona and presented him with a gift, a painting of a dove carrying an olive branch.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

