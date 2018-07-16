Maradona: ‘I Am Palestinian’ (VIDEO)

Argentine former soccer star and host of “De La Mano Del Diez,” teleSUR’s Russia 2018 World Cup show, Diego Armando Maradona met with Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday.

Football legend and longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause Diego Maradona has told PA President Mahmoud Abbas 'I am Palestinian' during a short encounter in Moscow https://t.co/824qne0GYc — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) July 16, 2018

In the short meeting, Maradona expressed to Abbas his sympathy with the Palestinian people’s cause, as both embraced each other.

On his Instagram account, Maradona wrote:

“President Abbas has a country and has a right. I am Palestinian.”

Abbas complimented Maradona and presented him with a gift, a painting of a dove carrying an olive branch.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)