Marionette Puppets Draw Children’s Smiles in Gaza

At a kindergarten, Mahdi Karera, who describes himself as Gaza’s first marionette-maker, put on a show about the importance of reading.

An opening song-and-dance number featuring a clown, a cook, a teacher, a boy and a girl, drew cheers and laughter from the young audience.

Karera, 39, told Reuters:

“There has never been a marionette theatre in Gaza. Puppets have a role: they entertain people – children and adults. They promote positive values and change negative ones.”

He added:

“I am strongly attached to them, they are like my kids.”

Karera, who said he taught himself how to make and operate marionettes, has created 30 puppets out of wood, foam, plastic and metal wire in a workshop on his home balcony.

