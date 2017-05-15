‘Marwan’, Film Documenting Barghouthi’s Life to Be Screened In Italy

May 15 2017 / 9:56 am
Marwan Barghouti. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, Palestine Chronicle)

The film “Marwan” is set to be shown at the Palestinian embassy’s headquarters in Rome, Italy on Saturday, Maan News Agency reported.

The film, released earlier this year, explores the life of the imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouthi, who is currently leading a mass hunger strike among Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. He has spent more than three weeks in solitary confinement since the start of the strike on April 17.

The film will be shown at 9 p.m. in cooperation with the General Union of Palestinian communities in Europe and the Palestinian embassy in Italy.

A solidarity march with Palestinian prisoners is also expected to take place before the film’s showing.

Barghouthi was nominated by several individuals, including leaders of Belgium’s parliament, for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

