Masked Assailants Raid Palestine TV Headquarters in Gaza

January 4, 2019
Damaged equipment at the headquarters of Palestine TV in Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

Unknown, masked assailants raided the headquarters of the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in Gaza City in the besieged Gaza Strip, on Friday noon, and destroyed equipment.

The Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa News and Information Agency reported that a group of masked men, armed with batons and sharp objects and pistols raided the PBC headquarters in Gaza City’s neighborhood of Tal al-Hawa.

The armed men destroyed equipment and tools inside the headquarters, including transmission and recording equipment, cameras, computers, furniture, and surveillance cameras.

They also destroyed the archives of the recording tapes and portraits of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat.

A Ma’an reporter said that the raid happened during Friday prayers hour, pointing out that the offices were almost empty of employees.

